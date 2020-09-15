Anti-maskers forced to dig graves for virus victims in Indonesia

US & World

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesia has instituted a unique punishment for people who violate the country's mask mandate -- and that's digging graves for Covid-19 victims.

According to CNN Indonesia, at least eight people in a southern island of the country were required to dig graves after failing to wear face masks on Tuesday.

Dozens of other citizens have had to pay the fine of 150,000 rupiahs, which is about $10 U.S. for violating the protocol.

Indonesia has reported more than 225,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and nearly 9,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.