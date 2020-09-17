Hurricane Sally batters the Gulf Coast. Here’s how you can help

US & World

Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning, exactly 16 years to the day Hurricane Ivan made landfall in 2004, and on the same point on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

High winds and torrential rain poured on Alabama’s Gulf Coast and the Florida panhandle. Despite the category 2 hurricane having been downgraded to a tropical depression at landfall, it still managed to wreak havoc, taking down power lines and turning streets into rivers, which swallowed up homes. The slow crawling storm dumped four months’ worth of rain on parts of Florida within four hours and still threatens much of the southeastern US.

