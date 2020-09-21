A driver was arrested for allegedly pulling a ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stunt by jumping over a rising drawbridge

US & World

Luke and Bo Duke would have been mighty proud.

Michigan authorities say a man was arrested after driving his Dodge sedan over a rising drawbridge “Dukes of Hazzard” style.

Miguel Gomez, 26, was speeding when he “struck and drove through” Fort Street Bridge’s security gate and went airborne before landing on the other side of the bridge, Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Gomez damaged the security gate as well as his car’s tires and windshield, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department told CNN.

He was charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless driving, according to the prosecutor’s office. Gomez was arraigned on Saturday and released on a $3,500 bond.

“These pandemic times have seemingly brought out the worst in many Michigan drivers.” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “The rules of the road [are] the same and there is no place for drivers who refuse to follow them and instead try alleged stunts like this.”

CNN could not determine if Gomez had a lawyer.

A call from police called the incident something out of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” an action-comedy series that featured multiple car stunts, according to CNN affiliate WDIV. The main car in that show was the General Lee, an orange 1968 Dodge Charger.

Police told WDIV they suspect the driver was under the influence of “whippets,” or canisters of nitrous oxide sometimes used as inhalants.

Drawbridge operator Andre Locke witnessed the stunt, which he said reminded him of “The Blues Brothers.” In that movie, a car jumps the 95th Street Bridge in Chicago.

“I looked and I said, ‘No he ain’t,'” Locke told WDIV. “I hit the emergency spot and the bridge jammed.”

“Over he went, blew out all four of his tires, and then he crashed into the other gate,” he added.