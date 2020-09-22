Gloria Steinem revealed she teamed up with Meghan Markle to cold-call voters

US & World

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined forced with political activist Gloria Steinem in efforts to get people to vote in November’s presidential election.

Steinem shared details of her work with Meghan during a virtual chat with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall on Sunday.

“Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote,” Steinem said. “And the first thing we did and why she came to see me was we sat at the dining room table here — where I am right now — and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and, ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and, ‘Are you going to vote?””

The activist and feminist icon said it was Meghan’s initiative to reach out to voters and make sure they were planning on participating in the upcoming election.

“She is such an inspiration to me, because she has a kind of stereotype hanging over her head, which is princess,” she added “The whole idea of princess is a problem. We had a whole revolution to get rid of royalty.”

Markle previously spoke on the importance of voting during an event with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s voter registration organization in August, saying that if you don’t vote, “then you’re complicit.”

“I think we are obviously faced with a lot of problems in our world right now both in the physical world and in the digital world, but we can and must do everything we can to make sure all women have their voices heard,” Markle said.

“At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren’t going out there and voting, then you’re complicit. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit,” she continued.

Steinem and Meghan also teamed up in August to discuss voting and women’s rights.

This is not the first time the Duchess, who retained her US citizenship even after marrying Prince Harry, has commented on political matters — in 2016, she described then-candidate Donald Trump as “divisive” and misogynistic” during an appearance on “The Nightly Show” with Larry Wilmore.

But, per royal protocol, she stopped expressing political views after her wedding in 2018.

Since Meghan and Harry resigned, she’s also spoken out on a wide range of issues which touch on politics, including Black Lives Matter, telling the graduating class of her former Los Angeles high school in June that what was happening in the United States following the death of George Floyd was “absolutely devastating.”