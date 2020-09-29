At least 1 dead, 1 wounded in Amazon Fulfillment Center shooting in Florida

US & World

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Tuesday night, ABC affiliate WJXX reports.

So far, the only confirmed information on the victims is that one died and one was transported to a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Michael Stewart, Director of External Affairs for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority said airport police were assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after getting initial reports of an active shooter scene at the Amazon center.