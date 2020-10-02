In video about hospital trip, Trump says, ‘think I’m doing well,’ going ‘to make sure things work out’
WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening and released a video saying that he thinks he’s “doing very well.”
When he walked out of the White House to board Marine One for the hospital transport, he was wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters. He also released a video on Twitter, saying, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”
October 2, 2020
“Things will work out” as soon as you are out of the White House and cannot inflict any more damage on the country.
He’ll get more done while in quarantine than Biden has done his whole life.
Biden put himself in quarantine well before the debate. He was hiding in his basement the last 7 months. Even with the virus President Trump runs circles around him. He blew his doors off at the debate.
The damage to this country was done by your buddy Obama when he tried to fundamentally transform the U.S. into a third world country. Things will work out and he will be reelected in a landslide victory.