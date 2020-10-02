In video about hospital trip, Trump says, ‘think I’m doing well,’ going ‘to make sure things work out’

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening and released a video saying that he thinks he’s “doing very well.”

When he walked out of the White House to board Marine One for the hospital transport, he was wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters. He also released a video on Twitter, saying, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”