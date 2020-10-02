University of Notre Dame president tests positive for virus less than week after attending White House event

US & World

SOUTH BEND, Indiana — The University of Notre Dame president tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, less than a week after attending a White House event.

Rev. John I. Jenkins attended the Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Jenkins was there because Barrett is a Notre Dame alumna and law professor.

Jenkins later issued an apology for not wearing a mask at the event after pictures surfaced online of him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one.