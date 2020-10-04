Skip to Content
US & World
By
Updated
today at 6:48 pm
Published 5:29 pm

Biden tests negative for virus for 3rd time since potential exposure at debate

trump-biden-debate-mask-for-video-02-live-video-14
CNN
President Trump mocks Joe Biden for wearing big masks during the first presidential debate.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump. The president was diagnosed with Covid-19 days after the debate, and he remains hospitalized.

Biden had two negative tests on Friday, as well.

Biden is scheduled to travel Monday to Florida. His campaign said it will continue to observe public health guidelines on masks, social distancing and crowd sizes.

News / Politics

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content