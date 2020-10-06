LIVE updates: Trump stops negotiations on virus stimulus plan causing sudden stock market drop

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — President Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating with Democrats on a coronavirus aid plan until after the election.

As a result, stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after Trump ordered the stop to negotiations over another round of stimulus for the economy, which has been punched into a recession by shutdowns related to the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged Congress and the White House to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

Trump tweeted that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith" and said he's asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted.

Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and dangled the possibility of a Covid-19 relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.