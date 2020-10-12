Amy Coney Barrett addresses Supreme Court confirmation hearing, says she’s ‘humbled’ by ‘this profound responsibility’

US & World

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett addressed senators at her U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing, saying she is humbled by the profound responsibility of being nominated to fill the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett addressed a sparsely populated room Monday as some senators on the Judiciary Committee chose to attend virtually as the Capitol manages a Covid-19 outbreak.

Barrett took off her mask to speak but kept it on for the hours of opening statements from the committee during the day.

She will be questioned by senators though her nomination is largely expected to pass. Democrats say they are concerned she will overturn the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. They say GOP lawmakers are rushing the nomination through to get her on the bench before Election Day, Nov. 3.