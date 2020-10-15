Kamala Harris tests negative for virus after canceling campaign travel
WILMINGTON, Delaware — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California has tested negative for the coronavirus.
It comes the same day she canceled travel for several days after two people involved with the Democratic presidential campaign tested positive.
The campaign says both Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested negative for the virus Thursday.
Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, was scheduled to campaign in North Carolina, which she has replaced with a virtual event.
The campaign announced Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a noncampaign staff member of the fight crew for her travel tested positive for the virus. The campaign says Harris did not have close contact with either within the past 48 hours.
Comments
5 Comments
Hopefully she gets it. She is a real bitch.
She is a total power monger, not to mention that she porked her way into politics. Joe/Hoe 2020
JO Ho 2020 is a total trainwreck.
Sounds like 3 junior high schoolers in the hallway making misogynistic comments. 3 not very bright junior high schoolers that is. 19 more days.😀🇺🇸
Or we can just be like you, “I hope for America’s sake this piece if Human scum dies”. Is that better A-hole?