U.S. officials say Russia, Iran have obtained voter registration data, aim to interfere in election

WASHINGTON, DC — Russia and Iran have both obtained U.S. voting registration information aiming to interfere in the 2020 election, the government’s national intelligence director said at a rare news conference Wednesday evening.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will “impose costs and consequences” on any foreign interference.

“This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, so chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe also announced that Iran was separately behind a series of threatening emails that were found to be sent this week to Democratic voters.

Florida law enforcement and the FBI previously had said they were investigating the threatening emails allegedly sent from outside the United States to registered Democrats. The emails claimed to be from by a member of the Proud Boys, according to authorities, something the group denies.

According to sheriffs’ offices in both Brevard County and Alachua County, the sender claimed to belong to the “alt-right” group and said they were in possession of a voter’s personal information.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the email addressed the voter by name, then stated: “We are in possession of all your information. You are currently registered as a Democrat and we know this because we have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you.”

The Proud Boys denied any involvement in the incident.