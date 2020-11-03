Republican John Cornyn wins re-election to U.S. Senate from Texas

US & World

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Sen. John Cornyn won re-election Tuesday night in Texas, where Democrats for the second time in two years had momentum and mountains of money to mount a U.S. Senate challenge but not the votes to end decades of losses.

Cornyn’s victory came in the face of uncommon headwinds for Republicans in Texas — even more so than in 2018, when former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke barnstormed in a minivan across America’s biggest red state and came within 3 points of beating Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cornyn defeated Democrat MJ Hegar, a motorcycle-riding Air Force veteran with tattoos covering shrapnel wounds from her helicopter getting shot down in Afghanistan. She campaigned as a middle-of-the-road fighter and said she became a Democrat over the last decade after twice voting against President Barack Obama.

She had courted not just rejuvenated Texas Democrats — who had their sights on their first statewide victory in 26 years — but also sought to appeal to frustrated Republicans. But Hegar, who narrowly lost a U.S. House race in 2018, struggled to get her name out to voters, a task made harder by the pandemic. Her race was also drowned out nationally by hotly contested Senate challenges elsewhere, as Democrats prioritized other GOP incumbents seen as more vulnerable than Cornyn.

“Together, we stood up and got to work, building a powerful grassroots campaign from the ground up, shattering voter turnout records, and most importantly sending a message to a previously safe Senator that he answers to us," Hegar said in a statement. “I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come."

Cornyn, one of the GOP’s Senate leaders, attacked Hegar as too liberal and also sought to damage her support among Black voters by highlighting how of her primary challengers, state Sen. Royce West, said he wouldn’t vote for her.