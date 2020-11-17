Missing 9-year-old boy is found after spending two nights lost in the woods with no shoes or jacket

US & World

A 9-year-old boy missing for two days was found Tuesday in a creek bed beneath a shelter he created with a tarp.

Jordan Gorman was last seen Sunday at home in Ashland City, outside Nashville, Tennessee. After multiple search teams scoured the heavily wooded area near his home, Jordan was found Tuesday afternoon about three-quarters of a mile away, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Cold and hungry, but otherwise in pretty good spirits!” the TBI said in a tweet.

Rescuers found Jordan under a shelter he created by hanging a tarp he found to a tree. He did not have a jacket or shoes when he was found, according to officials.

“He knew just to stay put and somebody would come,” father Aaron Hatt told CNN affiliate WSMV.

During his time outside, temperatures reached as low as 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Jordan was being evaluated by doctors. Police are trying to find out what happened before he disappeared, said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove.