Biden builds out national security team with John Kerry playing key role in addressing climate change

WASHINGTON, DC — President-elect Joe Biden will have John Kerry playing a key role in addressing climate change.

Biden is filling out his administration with picks for his national security and foreign policy teams.

Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. He’s a former secretary of state, U.S. senator and Democratic presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.