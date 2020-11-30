Baltimore County Public Schools are closed again due to ongoing investigation into a cyberattack

US & World

A ransomware attack has Baltimore County Public Schools closed to students again, after the issue forced a cancellation last week.

The district posted the news on its Facebook page over the weekend, informing parents that schools would be closed Monday and Tuesday as officials work to figure out what was impacted.

“Our focus today and for Monday and Tuesday is identifying and addressing student and staff device needs so that instruction can continue,” the post said.

“We now know that BCPS-issued Chromebooks were not impacted by the cyberattack.”

School offices will still be open and staff will receive additional information, the district said.

The cyberattack last Wednesday closed the 25th largest school district in the country. The district has 115,000 students.

The district at that time confirmed the attack on its Twitter account, writing:

“BCPS can now confirm we were the victim of a Ransomware attack that caused systemic interruption to network information systems. Our BCPS technology team is working to address the situation and we will continue to provide updates as available.”

Ransomware is a type of malware, or malicious software, that encrypts a victim’s files. The attacker then typically demands a ransom from the victim to restore access to the data upon payment. School officials have been tight-lipped on specifics of the investigation into the attack.

The school district has been providing updates via social media since the discovery of the attack.

“We understand how challenging this situation is for families and staff, and we thank you for your patience as we work through this crisis,” BCPS said.