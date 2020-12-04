Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier says Brexit talks are ‘paused’ to brief principals on talks
LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s chief negotiator says he and his British counterpart have agreed to “pause” trade negotiations while they brief their political leaders on the stalled talks. Michel Barnier said the conditions for a deal have not been met and differences remain after a week of intense talks. He says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the state of the talks on Saturday.
Comments