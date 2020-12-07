Police crack down on the Grinch, capturing the hairy green guy as he tries to steal Christmas

US & World

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch. But now, no more Christmas joy can be stolen. At least not this holiday season as police agencies across America have cracked down on the hairy green guy.

In Gaffney, South Carolina over the weekend, police posted photos to social media showing a defeated looking Grinch being cuffed by the town's police chief after he was caught sneaking around Jolly Park. ABC affiliate WPDE reported charges were later dropped at the request of Santa.

But then, there was word of a another arrest in Stafford Township, New Jersey. Police there posted photos to social media of the Grinch's mugshot and him sitting in a jail cell after his arrest on a charge of attempting to steal Christmas.

This time, it seems Santa has decided the Grinch will stay in police custody until Christmas eve, when he will follow Santa on his rounds in an effort to teach the Grinch about the true meaning of Christmas.