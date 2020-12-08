U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to reverse certification of Biden’s win in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.
The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.
Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.
But they will hear the texas case
The Supreme Court judges are having a fit of laughter over the ridiculous claims by Trump retards who think the election was thrown in Biden’s favor. After SCOTUS refused to hear the Pennsylvania case, Texas thinks they can have better luck. Turn on the laugh track for the latest comedy where Republicans think the Pussygrabber WON! Hey Texas, get real, and get ready for January 20 when you will have a Democratic President who will actually govern the country instead of putting on a shit show for the American people in the next 4 or 8 years.