today at 10:24 am
Published 9:07 am

Canadian health officials approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

CNN
A Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination is prepared in the U.K.

TORONTO, Canada — Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on it is website Wednesday that the vaccine made by U.S. drug-maker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.

Associated Press

