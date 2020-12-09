Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is under federal investigation for ‘tax affairs’

US & World

WILMINGTON, Delaware — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said he has learned from federal prosecutors that his "tax affairs" are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in statements released Wednesday by Joe Biden’s transition office.

The younger Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday, but he did not disclose details of the matter.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors." - Statement from Hunter Biden

"President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger." - Statement from the Biden-Harris Transition Team

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections.

Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president.