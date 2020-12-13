150-pound sea turtle euthanized after boat shatters shell, injuring spinal cord

US & World

KAUAI, Hawaii — A 150-pound sea turtle recently had to be euthanized after being struck by a vessel and stranded at Maha'ulepu, Gillins Beach on Kaua'i, ABC affiliate KITV reported.

The animal was rescued and transported to O'ahu to be examined by a qualified veterinarian that works with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA contract veterinarian Dr. Gregg Levine, has examined many of the 22 green sea turtles struck this year, and received the turtle this past week.\

The Department of Land and Natural Resources says unfortunately, most sea turtles struck by boats do not survive. This year, one turtle was sent to the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute for Rehabilitation then released back to the ocean to live another day.

“As a veterinarian, it’s quite an honor to have the opportunity to treat an animal like a sea turtle. They are such ancient creatures with so much instinctual knowledge. To work with such animals and the amazing people that respond to these animals in need of assistance is amazing. Helping an injured sea turtle return to the wild is a highlight of my professional career,” Levine commented, before examining the latest boat strike victim.

The turtle that was recently hit was inspected by Shandell Brunson, NOAA’s Sea Turtle Stranding Coordinator. DLNR says the turtle was barely moving, was lethargic and barely breathing. The most obvious injury was a large wound that exposed a large portion of it's lungs. The turtle’s rear flippers were also hyperextended, and appeared glued together, with the turtle unable to move them.

Dr. Levine says these were clear signs of damage to the spinal cord. Due to the severity of the trauma to the shell and apparent spinal cord injury, officials decided to humanely euthanize the animal.

“Whatever the outcome, far too many turtles are being struck by boats, and other vessels. We need everyone to slow down and pay attention,” said Ed Underwood, Administrator of the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.