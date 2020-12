President-elect Biden picks North Carolina regulator Michael Regan to lead Environmental Protection Agency

US & World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked an experienced but not widely known state regulator, Michael Regan of North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. He was one of several contenders whose name emerged only in recent days. Biden’s pick was confirmed Thursday by a person familiar with the selection process. This person was not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.