Barr says he sees no reason to appoint special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden; says he won’t appoint one
WASHINGTON (AP) — Breaking with President Donald Trump, outgoing Attorney General William Barr says he sees “no reason” to appoint a special counsel on potential election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.
Barr said Monday in his final press conference that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings was “being handled responsibly and professionally.”
In his final press conference, Barr also broke with Trump in reinforcing that federal officials believe Russia was behind the cyberespionage operation targeting the U.S. government.
Trump had suggested without evidence that China could be responsible.
