U.S. House passes $900 billion in Covid-19 relief as part of catchall spending bill

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. House has easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

It would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Lawmakers have also tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business to create a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Monday night and send the legislation to President Donald Trump for his signature.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that Americans who qualify for $600 direct payments under the legislation should expect to see money direct deposited into their accounts as early as next week.