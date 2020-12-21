Direct deposits expected to start by next week once stimulus bill passes

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday that once the pandemic relief bill becomes law, $600 direct deposits to Americans could start by the beginning of next week.

“We will be sending out next week direct deposit,” Mnuchin said in a phone interview with CNBC Monday about the hard-fought political compromise that's dominating the political scene on Capitol Hill. “I expect we’ll get the money out by the beginning of next week.”

“People are going see this money the beginning of next week,” he added.

Mnuchin also spoke approvingly of the deal that was made to get the bill over the finish line.

“This overall bill I think is fabulous,” he said, adding that, "this is a large bill and has a little bit of everything in it for everybody."

Finally, Mnuchin also addressed the suspected Russian cyber hack of U.S government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, saying, “there’s been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced” after the cyber attack into the Treasury Department’s unclassified systems.