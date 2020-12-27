Skip to Content
Trump signs pandemic relief and government-funding measure, averting government shutdown

President Donald Trump.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

Two people familiar with the president’s action tell The Associated Press that the president has signed the measure.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

