Trump signs pandemic relief and government-funding measure, averting government shutdown
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.
Two people familiar with the president’s action tell The Associated Press that the president has signed the measure.
The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.
Comments