Skip to Content
US & World
By
New
Published 5:27 pm

U.S. treasury secretary says $600 stimulus direct deposits may start Tuesday night

coronavirus stimulus
MGN

WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Treasury Secretery Steven Mnuchin said direct payments to Americans may begin to be deposited as early as Tuesday night.

These would be the $600 payments included in the Covid-19 relief package that President Trump signed into law on Sunday evening.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Mnuchin wrote:

".@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week."

Coronavirus / News / Politics / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content