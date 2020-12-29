U.S. treasury secretary says $600 stimulus direct deposits may start Tuesday night
WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Treasury Secretery Steven Mnuchin said direct payments to Americans may begin to be deposited as early as Tuesday night.
These would be the $600 payments included in the Covid-19 relief package that President Trump signed into law on Sunday evening.
In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Mnuchin wrote:
".@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week."
