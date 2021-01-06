Facebook joins Twitter in blocking Trump from posting following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters

US & World

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — In an unprecedented step, Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the integrity of the election.

Twitter, which locked Trump’s account for 12 hours, also threatened him with a permanent ban if he breaks the rules again.

Facebook blocked Trump from being able to post for 24 hours.

The two platforms, as well as YouTube, had already removed a short video Trump posted Wednesday in which he urged supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” while at the same repeating false attacks about the presidential election.