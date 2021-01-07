Biden slams pro-Trump mob as ‘domestic terrorists’ on day after violent siege
WILMINGTON, Delaware — One day after a violent siege on U.S. Capitol, President-elect Joe Biden is calling the group that descended on it “domestic terrorists” and laying the blame for the violence squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet.
During remarks in Delaware on Thursday, Biden says people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters.
Rather, he says, they are “a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists.”
Biden said Trump is guilty of “trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly 160 million Americans” who voted in November.
Biden says the president has “made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of claw clear in everything he has done” and unleashed an “all-out attack” on the country’s democratic institutions that ultimately led to the violence Wednesday.
Congress confirmed Biden as the presidential election winner before dawn Thursday, hours after the mob loyal to Trump stormed the Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn the election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House.
Gaetz, Other Republicans Suggest Antifa Behind Capitol Violence
matt gaetz speaks into mic
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., addresses the crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)
By Theodore Bunker | Thursday, 07 January 2021 11:07 AM
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other Republicans are claiming, without evidence, that the violent riots at the Capitol on Wednesday were instigated by members of antifa, and not supporters of President Donald Trump.
“I don’t know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group antifa,” Gaetz said on Wednesday night, after Congress resumed its session.
KUTV has confirmed a Utah man involved in violent protests in Utah this Spring was in D.C & stormed the Capitol amid violent protests.
@JimSpiewak
spoke to him. The story on 2 News at 10. His most often used hashtags: #blm #antifa #burn #fuckthesystem #abolishthepolice #fucktrump