Alabama beats out New Mexico & Texas to host U.S. Space Command headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Alabama’s governor says Huntsville will soon be announced as the location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Gov. Kay Ivey says Huntsville’s Redstone Region is set to house the headquarters for the newest U.S. military branch.

The governor was informed of the decision Wednesday morning. An official announcement was set for Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville is known as Rocket City and has long been home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Other locations that were considered included Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and Port San Antonio in Texas.