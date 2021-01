Biden signs executive orders on COVID-19 response, authorizes broader use of Defense Production Act to speed vaccine

US & World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting into play his national Covid-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks.

It authorizes broader use of Defense Production Act to speed vaccines and also includes a requirement that Americans mask up for travel.

He signed 10 virus-related executive orders on Thursday with the nation deep in the deadliest wave of the pandemic and facing worrisome new mutations.

Biden has vowed to take more aggressive measures than his predecessor to contain the virus, but he faces steep obstacles, including uncertainty over whether congressional Republicans will help pass his $1.9 trillion coronavirus package.