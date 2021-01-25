Dave Chappelle photo-bombed a couple’s ‘first look’ wedding photos

US & World

“First look” photos have long been a memorable moment for couples on their wedding day. The tradition allows the photographer to capture the look on the love birds’ faces as they see each other all dressed up for the first time.

For one Texas couple, this special moment reached a new level of memorability when comedian Dave Chappelle suddenly popped his head out of the doors of the neighboring restaurant.

Matt and Eleanor McLaughlin were feeling nervous and excited for their socially distanced, intimate wedding at The Line Hotel in Austin earlier this month.

When it came time for photos, the couple was strategically set in position by their photographer, Anna Szczekutowicz, and ready for the big ‘first look’ reveal.

As soon as Matt turned around to see Eleanor, Szczekutowicz snapped her camera, capturing the exact moment Chappelle walked through the doors in a classic photo-bombing pose.

Because they were on the outdoor patio of a restaurant, the couple was not surprised to hear cheering coming from the diners inside. They hugged and kissed and thought it was a sweet gesture from their audience inside.

What they didn’t realize was that the audience was cheering at the fact that Dave Chappelle had just photo-bombed their first look.

“I was just so emotional after finally seeing Matt for the first time on our wedding day,” Eleanor told CNN. “Then after I heard all the cheering, I turned and was like, ‘Wait you’re Dave Chappelle.’ It was surreal.”

The happy couple thanked him for coming out to say hello and then asked for a real photo with.

“He was adamant about keeping a safe distance, so he stayed in the background for the staged photo and was just so cool about everything,” Eleanor said. “We took the photo and then he said, ‘Best of luck, you guys look great take care!’ and then went back inside.”

Chappelle revealed last week that he was asymptomatic after testing positive for Covid-19.

Szczekutowicz said the surprise really helped lift the couple’s spirits after downsizing their guests from 150 people to 12.

“I could tell they were pretty bummed because it wasn’t the day they had long imagined,” Szczekutowicz told CNN. “The mood of the day was like, ‘I wish we could have had our loved ones here,’ so that moment just kind of changed the entire feeling of the day. It was really fun.”

This isn’t the first time Chappelle has photo-bombed couples on their special day. The comedian surprised an Ohio couple in 2018 during their engagement photos — and the photos are equally amazing.