Pakistani court orders man acquitted in beheading of US journalist Daniel Pearl taken off death row, moved to safe house

American journalist Daniel Pearl was murdered in Pakistan in 2002.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered a Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house.” Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years will be under guard and won’t be allowed to leave the safe house. He will be allowed to have his wife and children visit him. His father says the decision on Tuesday “is not complete freedom. It is a step toward freedom.”

Associated Press

