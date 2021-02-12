Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi tells Italy’s president he has secured support to form new government

US & World

ROME (AP) — Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has told Italy’s president that he has secured enough political support to form a new government. The formation of a broad-based government of national unity was widely expected after most political parties across the spectrum signaled their support for Draghi serving as Italy’s next premier. Italy is at a critical juncture as it battles the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, which struck Italy first outside of Asia almost exactly one year ago. Draghi, 73, replaces Giuseppe Conte, who resigned after a small party yanked support over the handling of the pandemic.