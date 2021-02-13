Senate GOP leader McConnell tells colleagues he’ll vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president’s impeachment trial.
That’s according to a source familiar with McConnell’s thinking who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Word of McConnell’s decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited an insurrection in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Mitch, your vote won’t count in the eyes of the American voting public. These voters will use their common sense in coming elections and that doesn’t bode well for the Republican Party.
It is an unconstitutional Soviet show trial, and you know it!
I’d a democratic president had committed tRump’s treasonous acts, you would have a completely different opinion. You are a hypocrite and a traitor, stupid mike
A democratic President has done it. Obama’s entire term was Anti-America treason and he divided this country to the point that we will never recover. He tried to destroy America at it’s core. The Speaker of the House asked her sheepbto figbt and the Senate Majority leader asked his sheep to figbt and threatened the Supreme Court. MANY Democrat Senators and Congress people told their constituents to fight in the street and to confront conservatives. Once again the democrats accused Republicans of doing what actually the democrats are doing. The leftist hypocrisy is biggest in history.
The issue of “constitutionality” is not at issue. That has already been decided by a bi-partisan vote in addition to historical case law. Your statement that it was a show trial is correct in that the majority of the American people did not need the trial to judge the conduct of former President Trump. It was already established that Trump committed treason and insurrection and that he lied to his followers about a ‘stolen’ election.
Nothing you just said is true.
I just hope that after the 2022 elections that we will have at least one Republican dog catcher still in office somewhere in the country.
And that’s being really optimistic.