today at 10:19 am
Published 9:30 am

U.S. charges 3 North Korean hackers with $1.3B bank theft attempt

A cyber-security expert works to foil hackers.
WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks to steal $1.3 billion in cash and cryptocurrency, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants.

Prosecutors say all three programmers are members of a military intelligence agency of the North Korean government.

