Supreme Court declines Trump request to halt tax record turnover to New York state prosecutor, a post-presidency defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is declining to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The court’s action Monday is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors’ investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought to keep his tax records shielded from view.

The ongoing investigation the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency.