Neera Tanden withdraws nomination to head White House budget office amid bipartisan opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, has withdrawn her nomination after she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators for her controversial tweets. Tanden’s withdrawal marks the first high-profile defeat of one of Biden’s nominees. Thirteen of the 23 cabinet-level nominees requiring Senate approval have been confirmed, most with strong bipartisan support. Tanden’s viability was in doubt after Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine panned her nomination. They both cited her tweets attacking members of both parties.