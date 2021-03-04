China sets economic growth target of over 6% for 2021, announces plans for tech development, cleaner industry

US & World

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top economic official has announced a healthy growth target and plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights. The ruling Communist Party is aiming for economic growth of “over 6%” as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said in a report to China’s ceremonial legislature. China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3% expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus.