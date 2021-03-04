New Zealand sees small tsunami waves after strong South Pacific earthquake, says further threat has passed

US & World

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the South Pacific in modern history triggered tsunami warnings across the ocean and forced thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate. Small tsunami waves were seen but little damage was apparent in the region hours later. The magnitude 8.1 quake in the Kermadec Islands was the largest in a series of temblors. The tsunami threat caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people scrambled to get to higher ground. Residents recorded videos of small wave surges in some places, including at Tokomaru Bay near Gisborne. In the afternoon, the National Emergency Management Agency said the threat had passed and people could return to their homes, although they should continue avoiding beaches.