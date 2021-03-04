North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol

US & World

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has expelled a lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol. The resolution to expel GOP Rep. Luke Simons was approved 69-25 on Thursday. It was the first time since statehood a lawmaker has been expelled . Simons denied wrongdoing and refused Republican leaders’ calls to resign. The rancher and barber is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior. GOP Majority Leader Chet Pollert said Simons had been given “multiple chances” to avoid being expelled. Simons said he believed he would have had more support from his fellow lawmakers.