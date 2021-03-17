Exit poll suggests Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s party has won the most seats in general election

US & World

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An exit poll published immediately after voting ended in the Dutch general election suggests that the conservative party of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte has won the most seats, putting him first in line to form a new ruling coalition. The Ipsos poll for national broadcaster NOS forecast that Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy would win 35 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament. However, Ipsos said before the poll that uncertainty caused by voting in the COVID-19 pandemic makes the margins of error larger than in other elections.