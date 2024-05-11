ABC-7 StormTrack: Chance of showers and thunderstorms for our eastern counties

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Borderland, the highest chances are for our eastern counties and the Trans-Pecos Region. Unfortunately, El Paso and Las Cruces are not going to see anything from this storm system especially since the winds have turned out of the west. We are expected to top out in the upper 80s and drop into the 60s tonight.

For your Mother's Day, it will be a nice, warm, and breezy day. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

For the work week, temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s which is above normal for this time of the year. There will be a slight chance of rain on Friday.