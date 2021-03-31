4 dead, including child, after mass shooting in Southern California

US & World

ORANGE, California -- A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday evening killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot and wounded the gunman, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a two-story office building in the community of Orange as shots were being fired and located "multiple victims at the scene including fatalities," according to the Orange Police Department.

After officers confronted the gunman and shot him, police said in a statement that "the situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public."

The wounded gunman, along with another surviving victim, were transported to a local hospital, according to Lt. Jen Amat of the Orange Police Department.

“I can tell you that we haven’t had an incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997,” Amat said. “It’s just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community and our police department.”

The ages and names of the victims have not been released.

The shootings happened on the second floor of the office building, Amat said. She had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building.

Signs outside the building at 202 W. Lincoln Avenue indicated a handful of businesses were located there, including an insurance agent and a counseling service.

News of the shooting drew immediate condemnation.

"Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

"I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more," said Congresswoman Katie Porter, a Democrat who represents the community.