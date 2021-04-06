Attack on Iranian ship in Red Sea believed to be a Revolutionary Guard base

US & World

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked. That’s according to an acknowledgment aired Wednesday by Iranian state television. The state TV acknowledgment, citing foreign media, marks the first Iranian comment on the mysterious incident involving the MV Saviz. In a statement, the U.S. military’s Central Command only said it was “aware of media reporting of an incident involving the Saviz in the Red Sea.” The Saviz, in the Red Sea for years, is believed to be an armory and an intelligence-gathering base.