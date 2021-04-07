Skip to Content
US & World
By
Published 2:45 pm

Biden to nominate ex-agent, gun control advocate as ATF director

David Chipman, a former federal agent and gun control advocate.
CNN file
David Chipman, a former federal agent and gun control advocate.

WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden administration is expected to nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If confirmed, Chipman would be the agency’s first permanent director since 2015.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Chipman’s nomination is expected to be announced Thursday.

Chipman is a retired ATF agent who has for years worked as a senior policy adviser at Giffords, which advocates to strengthen gun laws.

Crime / News / Politics / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content