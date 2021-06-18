UN General Assembly approves a resolution condemning Myanmar’s coup and calling for an arms embargo

US & World

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a rare move, the U.N. General Assembly has condemned Myanmar’s military coup and called for an arms embargo against the country in a resolution demonstrating widespread global opposition to the junta and demanding the restoration of the country’s democratic transition. Supporters had hoped the 193-member world body would approve the resolution unanimously by consensus, but Belarus called for a vote. The measure was approved with 119 countries voting “yes,” Belarus voting “no,” and 36 countries abstaining. While not legally binding, the resolution reflects international condemnation of the Feb. 1 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s party from power