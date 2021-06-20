Pollsters estimate French conservatives dominate 1st round of regional elections; Le Pen’s far-right party trails

US & World

PARIS (AP) — Polling agencies have estimated that France’s traditional conservative party dominated the first round of regional elections, and that Marine Le Pen’s far right party performed less well than expected. The election Sunday was marked by exceptionally low turnout and campaigning around security and economic issues. Three polling agencies projected that traditional conservative party, The Republicans, would have the most overall votes, followed by Le Pen’s National Rally. Behind them were left-wing and Green parties and President Emmanuel Macron’s young centrist party. The regional elections are meant to be about local issues but were seen by many as a dress rehearsal for next year’s presidential election.