Skip to Content
US & World
By
Published 4:22 PM

Republicans block sweeping voting rights bill in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate takes a vote on a bill.
CNN
The U.S. Senate takes a vote on a bill.

WASHINGTON, DC — The Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law has stalled in the U.S. Senate. The bill failed in a key test vote Tuesday, blocked by a wall of united Republican opposition.

The measure would bring the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era. But Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the bill a “a solution looking for a problem.”

The rejection forces majority Democrats to reckon with what comes next in the narrowly divided Senate. Pressure has been mounting on Democrats to change Senate filibuster rules to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda.

News / Politics / Top Stories / Your Voice, Your Vote

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

5 Comments

    1. It’s obvious that the Demoturds wanted the bill to cheat and keep them in power forever. BTW Just Google Mitch McConnell, Senate and Republicans and you will get the answer to your dumb question. What a nitwit!

Leave a Reply

Skip to content