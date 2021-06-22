Republicans block sweeping voting rights bill in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, DC — The Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law has stalled in the U.S. Senate. The bill failed in a key test vote Tuesday, blocked by a wall of united Republican opposition.
The measure would bring the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era. But Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the bill a “a solution looking for a problem.”
The rejection forces majority Democrats to reckon with what comes next in the narrowly divided Senate. Pressure has been mounting on Democrats to change Senate filibuster rules to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda.
good, the feds should never be allowed to be in charge of states election laws
It was never a voting rights bill, it was to ensure that democrat socialists cheat and win for ever. Damned glad it failed.
The Republicans united to stop the Democrat Communist take over of America. Dementia Joe will be a lame duck President.
As usual, we hear moronic statements from the rightist traitors. Wonder why Republicans were against this bill?😁
It’s obvious that the Demoturds wanted the bill to cheat and keep them in power forever. BTW Just Google Mitch McConnell, Senate and Republicans and you will get the answer to your dumb question. What a nitwit!